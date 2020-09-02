Plated Sues Albertsons In Del. Claiming Post-Merger Letdown

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Former shareholders of meal kit e-commerce business Plated sued Albertsons Cos. Inc. in Delaware's Chancery Court on Tuesday, accusing Albertsons of failing to make good on post-deal support and earnings premium terms after it acquired the business for a reported $200 million in 2017. The suit, filed by stockholder agent Shareholder Representative Services LLC, demanded release of a 2019 post-merger report on earnings performance as well as damages, accusing the buyer of breaches of contract, fraudulent inducement and breaches of good faith covenants. In the complaint, SRS accused the food and drug retail giant of inducing Plated into the sale with...

