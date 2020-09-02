Mic Maker Held In Contempt Over New Product's Design

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has held Shure Inc. in contempt for violating a preliminary injunction blocking it from selling a microphone that allegedly infringes ClearOne's patent, saying Shure's new product isn't "colorably different" from its initial contested model. The August 2019 preliminary injunction targeted Shure's MXA910 system, but Shure claimed its newly designed MXA910-A microphone doesn't infringe the ClearOne audio conferencing patent at issue in the case, U.S. Patent No. 9,813,806. U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang disagreed Tuesday, saying while the new microphone contains design elements not present in the original, circumstantial evidence clearly shows Shure allowed consumers to ignore those new...

