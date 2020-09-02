Insurer Can't Dodge $20M Hotel Suit Over Water Damage

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana magistrate judge recommended rejecting United National Insurance Co.'s bid to toss a Wyndham Garden hotel owner's suit seeking $20 million, saying the insurer is trying to avoid paying for extensive damage from a 2016 boiler pipe explosion. U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark L. Hornsby said Tuesday that CRU Shreveport LLC, the former owner of a Louisiana Wyndham Garden hotel, has sufficiently shown that it owns insurance recovery rights for the water damage claims from the boiler pipe explosion, and the policy's two-year time limit should not apply because it was interrupted by legal procedures. CRU bought the hotel in November...

