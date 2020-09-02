Oligarch's Ex-Biz Can't Challenge NCA Raid In UK's Top Court

Law360, London (September 2, 2020, 1:49 PM BST) -- A company formerly owned by a Russian oligarch cannot appeal a court ruling upholding the seizure of materials as part of the U.S. criminal investigation into former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, a senior English judge ruled Wednesday. The lord chief justice has refused a company formerly controlled by Oleg Deripaska, pictured in 2015, permission to appeal to the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Ian Burnett, the lord chief justice of England and Wales, refused Terra Services Ltd., a company formerly controlled by Oleg Deripaska, permission at the High Court to take its attempt to quash a search warrant carried out by...

