Wachtell, Paul Weiss Guide $1.6B ServiceMaster-Roark Deal

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 11:56 AM EDT) -- ServiceMaster will sell its cleaning and furniture repair businesses to an affiliate of private equity firm Roark Capital for $1.553 billion and refocus its own efforts on pest control, in a deal piloted by Wachtell Lipton and Paul Weiss, the companies said Wednesday. The deal sees Memphis, Tennessee-based ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. divesting its ServiceMaster Brands businesses to Atlanta, Georgia-headquartered Roark, according to the announcement. That includes a portfolio of residential and commercial services brands like ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, AmeriSpec and Furniture Medic. In total, the businesses posted revenue of $256 million for the 12-month period that ended June...

