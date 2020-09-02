9 Boston Cops Bilked $200K In OT, Feds Say

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 1:07 PM EDT) -- Nine current and former Boston police officers at the city's evidence warehouse were hit Wednesday with federal theft charges of collectively embezzling more than $200,000 for overtime hours they did not work, prosecutors said. Lieutenant Timothy Torigian, Sergeants Robert Twitchell and Gerard O'Brien, and Officers Henry Doherty, Diana Lopez, James Carnes, Michael Murphy, Ronald Nelson and Kendra Conway are accused of conspiracy and theft related to programs receiving federal funds over the alleged no-work overtime hours from May 2016 to February 2019. Prosecutors say the cops filed for overtime pay for hours they didn't work during extra shifts designed to clean...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS