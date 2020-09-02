Schlichter Bogard Faces $1.5M Sanctions Bid Over Fees Suit

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A fund manager that recently defeated a $50 million lawsuit over allegedly excessive fees is asking a Colorado federal judge for sanctions against lawyers at Schlichter Bogard & Denton LLP for driving the litigation to trial. Great-West Capital Management LLC and its affiliate retirement plan administrator, which does business as Empower Retirement, asked U.S. District Judge Christine M. Arguello on Tuesday for a $1.5 million sanction against the attorneys behind "a string of excessive fees cases," including a case brought against Great-West back in 2016. The case endured an 11-day bench trial earlier this year even though the retirement plan participants...

