White & Case Guides Life Sciences SPAC To $385M IPO

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 2:07 PM EDT) -- A special purpose acquisition company focused on life sciences started trading Wednesday after pricing an upsized, $385 million initial public offering guided by White & Case LLP. New York-headquartered CM Life Sciences Inc.'s units started trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "CMLFU," where they opened at $10.07 apiece. The company on Tuesday priced 38.5 million units at $10 apiece, a bulkier offering than its earlier plan to sell 35 million units. The company could raise more funds from the offering if the underwriter, Jefferies LLC, uses its 45-day option to purchase up to roughly 5.8 million additional units....

