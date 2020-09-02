3 Firms Guide $568M Biopharma Go-Public Deal

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Blank-check company Tottenham Acquisition said Wednesday it's merging with Clene Nanomedicine, a clinical-stage neurodegenerative disease-focused biopharmaceutical company, in a $568 million deal guided by three law firms. Salt Lake City-based Clene Nanomedicine Inc. and Tottenham Acquisition I Ltd. said in a joint statement that the deal valued Clene at $542.5 million and the combined company would receive $25 million from Tottenham. Clene is represented by Stoel Rives LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP, while Tottenham is guided by Loeb & Loeb LLP. Blank-check companies, also known as special purpose acquisition companies, are shell entities that raise money through an IPO in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS