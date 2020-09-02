Apollo Invests $2.7B In Abu Dhabi Oil Co. Real Estate

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Alternative asset management firm Apollo Global Management said Wednesday that it and its affiliated funds are investing $2.7 billion in a real estate portfolio owned by state-owned oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. as part of a long-term investment and rental agreement. In a joint statement, Apollo and ADNOC said the deal is for a 49% stake in non-oil and gas infrastructure worth $5.5 billion, with the remaining 51% of the portfolio owned by a subsidiary of the energy business. As part of the deal, the two sides entered a 24-year master lease agreement for the portfolio spread across Abu...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS