Texas Tells 5th Circ. Immunity Ends Prof's Free Speech Suit

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a former Texas Tech University business school dean told the Fifth Circuit in oral arguments Wednesday that qualified immunity should bring an end to the First Amendment suit brought by a professor alleging he was retaliated against for his anti-tenure views. In order for professor James Wetherbe's claims to beat qualified immunity and survive the dismissal bid lodged by former business school dean Lance Nail, the panel was told, Wetherbe would have had to show the adverse employment actions he complained of were clearly First Amendment retaliation "beyond debate" based on established law. Wetherbe failed to show there was...

