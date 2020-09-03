The Biggest UK IP Decisions So Far In 2020

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- With the U.K. Supreme Court having finally issued its eagerly awaited judgment on the ability of English courts to set worldwide royalty rates for industry-standard patents, the intellectual property world may have at last felt free to take an August holiday. Here's a look back at some of the big cases that have been keeping law firms busy so far in 2020. Unwired Planet v. Huawei In its landmark decision, the U.K.'s top court said English courts have the power to set global royalty rates for multinational patent portfolios and grant an injunction in the U.K. if an infringer won't accept...

