Morgan Lewis Nabs Ex-DOJ Fraud Chief From Quinn Emanuel

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP announced Wednesday that it had added the former chief of the U.S. Department of Justice's Fraud Section from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, where she was co-chair of the investigations, government enforcement and white-collar criminal defense practice. Sandra Moser, who will split time between Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, joins the firm at the same time as Robin Nunn, a financial services litigator with in-house counsel experience who worked most recently as a partner at Dechert LLP, the firm said. Both join as partners. "We are thrilled to welcome two highly sophisticated women litigators in our...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS