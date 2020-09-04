Credit Union Wants Worker Sanctioned For Bias Deal Rebuff

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 1:14 PM EDT) -- A former branch manager accusing a Kansas City credit union of discrimination can't renege on their settlement, the organization told a Kansas federal judge, asking for enforcement of their deal and attorney fees tied to the dispute. Mainstreet Credit Union filed a motion Tuesday to enforce a settlement deal that would resolve the former employee's claims of racial discrimination, accusing her of holding out for a larger settlement despite already agreeing to a deal. The filing also asks the court to sanction the former employee, asking for attorney fees related to the delay. "Plaintiff cannot now attempt to avoid settlement in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS