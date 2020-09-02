8th Circ. Won't Rethink Striking Down North Dakota PBM Law

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit won't rethink its decision to strike down a North Dakota law that regulated pharmacy benefit managers' fees, the court ruled Wednesday, upholding its stance that the statute was preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The court's order denied a bid for reconsideration of an Aug. 7 ruling filed by four North Dakota officials on Aug. 12, rejecting the officials' request for either a three-judge panel or the full Eighth Circuit to take another look at the case. The officials — North Dakota's state health officer, Mylynn Tufte; the state's attorney general, Wayne Stenehjem; the North Dakota...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS