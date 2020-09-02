5th Circ. Rules Ex-Stryker Worker Owes Co. $2.3M In Atty Fees

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A former Stryker Corp. employee can't ditch his obligation to pay nearly $2.3 million in attorney fees after a seven-year "scorched-earth" legal fight over his alleged trade secrets theft, the Fifth Circuit ruled Wednesday. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed that Christopher Ridgeway owes Stryker millions in legal fees despite his argument that many of the company's costs were unrelated to its claims he stole trade secrets when he moved to a competing medical device company in 2013. Ridgeway, who filed for bankruptcy after a judgment against him, repeatedly wasted the bankruptcy court's time by failing to comply with a...

