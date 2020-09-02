Gas Royalty Owner Ends Challenge To Gulfport Arbitral Award

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Gulfport Energy Corp. and a royalty owner told an Ohio federal court Wednesday they have agreed the court should confirm an arbitration ruling that the company was correct to subtract from royalty payments the costs incurred to increase the value of wet gas. Gulfport and Shugert Family Investments LLC asked the court to sign off on the arbitrator's decision, saying in a proposed order that royalty owner Shugert has agreed to shelve its challenges to the confirmation of the award. According to Shugert's arbitration demand, filed as an exhibit in the federal proceedings, the royalty owner sought $10 million from Gulfport,...

