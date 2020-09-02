Emory Asks 11th Circ. To Back Win In Doctor's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Emory University asked the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday to affirm its win in a suit filed by a former radiation oncology resident who says he was terminated because of his race, arguing that the district court correctly found that the resident failed to offer enough support for his race discrimination claims. In a brief filed with the federal appeals court, Emory urged the court to affirm summary judgment in its favor in its dispute with Dr. Derick Okwan, whose contract was not renewed after two years of a four-year radiation oncology residency training program. The university said his dismissal had nothing...

