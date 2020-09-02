Feds Recover $60M In 1MDB Funds From Hollywood Producer

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A Hollywood film producer implicated in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal has agreed to turn over $60 million worth of assets allegedly purchased with stolen funds, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Riza Aziz, a producer of films like the Oscar-nominated "The Wolf of Wall Street" and the stepson of Malaysia's disgraced former prime minister, will hand over property that includes a London townhouse, proceeds from the sale of luxury real estate in Beverly Hills and New York City, and a promotional poster for the 1927 film "Metropolis," according to the agreement. In May, Aziz inked a deal with Malaysian...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS