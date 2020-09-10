Drug IP Owner Says Boehringer's Overcharge Claim Is Capped

Law360, London (September 10, 2020, 5:00 PM BST) -- Licensing company Royalty Pharma has admitted that it overcharged Boehringer Ingelheim patent royalties for sales of its diabetes treatment, but argued in its lawsuit over unpaid money that anything it owed the German drugmaker was limited by the three-year deadline for filing a claim. The patent licensing company admitted in a filing at the High Court hitting back at Boehringer's counterclaims that it should not have charged royalties based on the drug company's global sales. But it argued that anything that Boehringer can claim back is subject to a three-year statute of limitations. The dispute is rooted in a 2005 licensing deal between...

