Consultant Denies Hiscox Liability In £9M Motor Claims Suit

Law360, London (September 8, 2020, 5:18 PM BST) -- A British insurance consultant has hit back at Hiscox in a £8.8 million ($11 million) lawsuit over allegedly mishandled motor insurance claims, arguing that the company does not have to compensate Hiscox if the the insurer is forced to indemnify a customer for the claims. Proximo Ltd., which works in insurance management, and Proximo Legal Services have argued in a filing at the High Court dated Aug. 27 that they do not have to cover Hiscox if the insurer is ordered to indemnify an insurance subcontractor for allegedly bungling thousands of claims between 2014 and 2017. The Proximo subsidiaries said in separate legal filings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS