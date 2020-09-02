Perrigo Fights AbbVie's Bid To Send Pa. Antitrust Suit To NJ

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Perrigo Co. on Wednesday slammed AbbVie Inc.'s bid to send a Pennsylvania antitrust suit over a testosterone treatment to New Jersey, arguing that the Keystone State court already presided over the same claims brought by regulatory authorities. While an agreement between the parties designates the Garden State as the forum for disputes, Perrigo urged the court in an opposition brief to consider this an exceptional case due to the court's familiarity with the allegations. Perrigo is claiming that AbbVie, a brand-name drug maker, engaged in "sham" patent infringement litigation to delay generic competition for its AndroGel testosterone treatment. Perrigo noted that...

