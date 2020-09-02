Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

HHS Must Hold Off On Enforcing Anti-LGBTQ ACA Rule

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 11:48 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday blocked the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from enforcing key parts of recent Trump administration regulations that rolled back anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ patients, ruling that the agency hasn't provided good reasons or a reasoned analysis supporting the policy changes.

The new rule at the heart of the dispute did away with Obama-era regulations intended to protect gay, nonbinary and transgender patients from discrimination in health care. Under the 2016 rules, the Affordable Care Act's ban on discrimination "on the basis of sex" encompassed discrimination "on the basis of gender identity and sex...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!