HHS Must Hold Off On Enforcing Anti-LGBTQ ACA Rule

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 11:48 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday blocked the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from enforcing key parts of recent Trump administration regulations that rolled back anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ patients, ruling that the agency hasn't provided good reasons or a reasoned analysis supporting the policy changes. The new rule at the heart of the dispute did away with Obama-era regulations intended to protect gay, nonbinary and transgender patients from discrimination in health care. Under the 2016 rules, the Affordable Care Act's ban on discrimination "on the basis of sex" encompassed discrimination "on the basis of gender identity and sex...

