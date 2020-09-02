Gas Driller Hits Ch. 11 With Plans To Sell Assets By Nov.

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A Colorado-based natural gas driller filed for Chapter 11 protection Wednesday in Delaware with a plan to sell its assets by mid-November or pivot to an equitization of its $282 million in debt if a buyer doesn't emerge by then. In initial court filings, Ursa Piceance Holdings LLC said it has been trying to weather the downturn in the energy commodity market since 2014, and the COVID-19 outbreak torpedoed its efforts to find a going-concern purchaser outside of the bankruptcy process. "In July 2020, the debtors in consultation with their first lien lenders made the decision to restart the sale process...

