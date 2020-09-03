T-Mobile Defends Disciplining Worker Who Sent Union Email

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 3:46 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile has asked the D.C. Circuit to uphold a National Labor Relations Board ruling that it legally admonished a worker who sent a pro-union email to nearly 600 colleagues, saying it was not singling her out for supporting a union and blocks workers from sending mass emails regardless of content. The telecom said Wednesday it did not violate the National Labor Relations Act's ban on anti-union bias by reprimanding Wichita, Kansas, call center worker Chelsea Befort for urging colleagues to back the Communications Workers of America. "The board correctly dismissed the allegation that T-Mobile unlawfully admonished employee Chelsea Befort not to...

