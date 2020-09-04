Dental Cos.' $1.3M Deal In OT Suit Mostly OK, Judge Says

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A dental services enterprise's $1.3 million wage-and-hour settlement with a proposed class of office managers has largely been given the green light by a Florida federal magistrate judge, clearing the way to resolving the employees' overtime misclassification suit. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sean P. Flynn recommended that most of the settlement be approved between the proposed class of about 100 office managers and Intelident Solutions LLC and Coast Dental Services LLC, which operate as a single enterprise. The office managers will each receive an estimated average payout of $14,193.55. The judge also recommended approval of a $7,500 service award for the named...

