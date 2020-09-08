Twitter Hack Highlights Crypto Mixers' AML Issues

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- On July 15, more than 100 high-profile Twitter accounts — including those of Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Barrack Obama, Jeff Bezos and Apple Inc. — were hacked to promote a scam. The scam asked individuals to send bitcoin to a specific address, with the promise that any bitcoin sent would be doubled.[1] More than $110,000 worth of bitcoin was transferred to the address before Twitter removed the scam posts. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have recently been targeted for financial scams like this one in part because of the perceived anonymity associated with the transactions. However, bitcoin transactions are not completely anonymous....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS