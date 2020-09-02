Trump Taps FaegreBD, DOJ Alum For Claims Court

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 11:51 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced another pick for a judgeship on the Court of Federal Claims, saying he would nominate Faegre Baker Daniels alumnus and former federal prosecutor Stephen A. Kubiatowski for the post. The White House announcement pointed to Kubiatowski's current role as deputy general counsel of Kindred Healthcare, where he's worked since 2016, when he left a position as a partner in the white collar practice group at Faegre Baker Daniels, which in February merged with Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP to become Faegre Drinker Biddle Reath. The announcement also highlighted Kubiatowski's past roles as a lawyer for...

