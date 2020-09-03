5th Circ. Says Energy Utility Dispatchers Can't Bargain

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has found that dispatchers for power utility Entergy are supervisors, meaning they can't be part of the local union, handing the company a win in its nearly two-decade-long quest to bar dispatchers from bargaining. In a published decision Wednesday, the panel backed the National Labor Relations Board's decision last year finding transmission and distribution dispatchers for Entergy's Mississippi branch are supervisors because they send field employees to tackle outages and, despite loose guidance from the company, they make those calls on their own. These job responsibilities trigger one of the statutory definitions of a supervisor — assigning employees to locations...

