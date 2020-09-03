DP World, CDPQ Pour Extra $4.5B Into Ports Partnership

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT) -- DP World and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec said Thursday that they have dropped another $4.5 billion into a partnership that invests in ports and terminals outside of the United Arab Emirates, increasing the venture's total value to $8.2 billion. The fresh funds will be used to further the mission of the partnership between Dubai-based ports operator business DP World Ltd. and Canadian pension fund manager CDPQ. DP World regularly invests in ports in the UAE, and the partnership with CPDQ gives it the ability to invest outside of that region. The partnership will target deals for port terminals across...

