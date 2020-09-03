Wearable Medical Device Maker Raises $100M In Financing

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Biofourmis, a company that makes software and wearable medical devices to monitor and analyze patients' symptoms, said Thursday that it raised $100 million in a financing round led by a SoftBank fund. Represented by Singaporean law firm Wong Partnership, Boston-based Biofourmis said the Series C round was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and included Openspace Ventures, MassMutual Ventures and Sequoia Capital. The company said in a statement that the funds would be used to continue growing its business and developing its commercial and clinical stage devices that help monitor and predict issues with patients including for cardiology, oncology and pain....

