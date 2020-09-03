Loeb & Loeb-Guided SPAC Ditches Warrants In $145M IPO

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 2:35 PM EDT) -- A blank-check company focused on biotechnology diverged from the typical path on Thursday by only selling shares in an upsized, $145 million initial public offering steered by Loeb & Loeb LLP. California-headquartered BCTG Acquisition Corp. priced 14.5 million shares of common stock at $10 apiece on Thursday and began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, where its shares are listed under the symbol BCTG. The offering is bulked up from BCTG's earlier plan to sell 12.5 million shares. BCTG could raise more funds from the offering if the underwriter, SVB Leerink LLC, uses its 45-day option to purchase up to nearly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS