Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Leaves Chinese Solar Cell Duties Untouched

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday left intact a 3.42% anti-dumping duty on Chinese solar cell imports, affirming a U.S. Court of International Trade determination that the tariff needed to account for parallel countervailing duties on the products.

The panel said the CIT appropriately ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce to recalculate a 9.61% dumping margin on Changzhou Trina Solar Energy Co. Ltd.'s solar cell exports to factor in countervailing duties on its products and correctly affirmed the department's redetermined 3.42% dumping margin.

When comparing home market and export prices of foreign goods to calculate anti-dumping duties, Commerce is required by law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!