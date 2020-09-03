Fed. Circ. Leaves Chinese Solar Cell Duties Untouched

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday left intact a 3.42% anti-dumping duty on Chinese solar cell imports, affirming a U.S. Court of International Trade determination that the tariff needed to account for parallel countervailing duties on the products. The panel said the CIT appropriately ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce to recalculate a 9.61% dumping margin on Changzhou Trina Solar Energy Co. Ltd.'s solar cell exports to factor in countervailing duties on its products and correctly affirmed the department's redetermined 3.42% dumping margin. When comparing home market and export prices of foreign goods to calculate anti-dumping duties, Commerce is required by law...

