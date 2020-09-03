5th Circ. Questions Due Process In Texas Professor's Firing

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A panel of three Fifth Circuit judges on Thursday peppered counsel for University of North Texas Health Science Center administrators about what due process required at a university hearing that resulted in the firing of an associate professor who was found to have sexually harassed a student. Representing nine members of a UNTHSC committee that addresses faculty-related grievances and the university's president, Lanora Christine Pettit of the Texas Attorney General's Office told the panel that they are entitled to qualified immunity from the due process violation claims brought by Dr. Ralph Clay Walsh Jr. Pettit told the panel that Walsh's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS