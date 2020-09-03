Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Questions Due Process In Texas Professor's Firing

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A panel of three Fifth Circuit judges on Thursday peppered counsel for University of North Texas Health Science Center administrators about what due process required at a university hearing that resulted in the firing of an associate professor who was found to have sexually harassed a student.

Representing nine members of a UNTHSC committee that addresses faculty-related grievances and the university's president, Lanora Christine Pettit of the Texas Attorney General's Office told the panel that they are entitled to qualified immunity from the due process violation claims brought by Dr. Ralph Clay Walsh Jr.   

Pettit told the panel that Walsh's...

