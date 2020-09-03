Twitter Misread PTAB Standard In IP Suit, Fed Circ. Says

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday refused to disturb a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that two VidStream LLC video patents being challenged by Twitter weren't obvious, shutting down the social media giant's argument that the board misjudged a prior art reference. Twitter Inc. came up short in suggesting that the PTAB, upon deciding a pair of user-generated video content patents weren't unpatentable as obvious, failed to properly analyze a reference based on both what a skilled artisan could take from it at the time of the invention and its literal text, the three-judge panel said Thursday. Instead of taking an...

