Fla. Eases Bar Restrictions On Addiction, Mental Illness

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday changed state bar rules to no longer treat members with a history of drug, alcohol or psychological issues as a separate class of "conditionally admitted members." By a 6-0 vote, the state's highest court adopted a proposal backed by the Florida Bar's Board of Governors to do away with a probationary period for affected lawyers, and to instead treat such lawyers largely the same as any other member of the bar in good standing. An exception in the rules requires affected attorneys to submit to a consent agreement that will be monitored by the Florida Bar....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS