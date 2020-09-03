A Mixed Ruling On Coupon Redemption Rates And Atty Fees

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- In an Aug. 12 ruling in Linneman v. Vita-Mix Corp.,[1] the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit joined the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in holding that the Class Action Fairness Act, or CAFA, does not require that a court consider coupon redemption rates when assessing an award of attorney fees under Title 28 of the U.S. Code, Section 1712, and that a court may instead choose to utilize a lodestar method alone. The Sixth Circuit, however, did not write off analysis of coupon redemption rates wholesale. Instead, it held that those rates may be relevant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS