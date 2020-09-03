Ex-Ohio House Speaker Pleads Not Guilty In Bribery Case

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Former Ohio Speaker Larry Householder pled not guilty to a racketeering charge via videoconference on Thursday for allegedly taking millions in bribes from an energy company in exchange for passing a controversial $1 billion nuclear energy bailout. Prosecutors allege that Householder used his tax-exempt organization Generation Now Inc. as a "slush fund" to channel cash from FirstEnergy Corp. to himself and others, essentially buying the passage of Ohio H.B. 6 last year. The bailout provided FirstEnergy with subsidies for its struggling nuclear and coal-fired plants while slashing renewable energy programs. Four Ohio lobbyists charged alongside Householder in the alleged scheme previously pled not guilty...

