E-Commerce Biz The Hut Group Preps $1.2B London IPO

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The Hut Group said Thursday it plans to proceed with a £920 million ($1.2 billion) initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange that would give the e-commerce company a £4.5 billion equity value. The Hut Group Ltd. said it plans to sell new shares, amounting to at least a 20% stake in the company, and that existing investors are also planning to sell some of their shares. The company said it hopes the offering will raise its profile and attract new investors. "The directors believe that the offer will further support [The Hut Group's] growth plans by increasing [The Hut...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS