Mass., NY ICE Courthouse Arrest Cases Different, Court Told

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A First Circuit panel's undoing of a preliminary injunction barring U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from making arrests at Massachusetts courthouses has no bearing on a similar case currently before the Southern District of New York, the New York federal court was told in a letter. Counsel for five immigrant advocacy groups and a John Doe living in New York without immigration authorization — who says he's been too afraid of arrest to file for a protective order against an abusive ex-partner — urged District Judge Alison J. Nathan on Wednesday to discount the circuit court's recent order in Ryan, et...

