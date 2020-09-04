Wash. Justices Say To Apply Indian Child Welfare Act Broadly

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The Washington Supreme Court has ruled that courts must apply federal and state Native child welfare standards to custody proceedings if there is indication that a child has tribal heritage, saying tribes should settle the question and reversing and remanding a state superior court's 2018 opinion. In an opinion on Thursday that could have a national ripple effect, Justice Raquel Montoya-Lewis wrote for the high court that the "reason to know" standard for applying the Indian Child Welfare Act and Washington State Indian Child Welfare Act should be interpreted broadly. The standard is met whenever a participant in a child custody...

