Anchovy Catch Rule Vacated Amid Overfishing Concerns

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Federal agencies failed to properly consider the best scientific evidence when developing limits to avoid the overfishing of anchovies in the Pacific and must take another crack at the rules, a California judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh said Wednesday that the government violated the Magnuson-Stevens Act in 2019 when it approved a static fishing limit for anchovies with an indefinite time frame. That's because it had rejected recent and detailed analysis showing huge fluctuations in the fish population size over a long period of time and instead relied on a limited data sample of just a couple...

