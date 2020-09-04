Ferring Fights To Revive Drug IP Inventorship Dispute

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Thursday questioned why Ferring Pharmaceuticals waited seven years to challenge the inventorship of three patents that an ex-employee sold to Allergan in a $43 million deal in 2010. The Federal Circuit is wading into an appeal by Dutch drugmaker Ferring to reverse a lower court's decision barring it from challenging inventorship. Ferring contends that the district court ignored clear evidence that Ferring's former employee, who is a named inventor of the three patents at issue and one of the founders of defendant Serenity Pharmaceuticals Corp., stole proprietary information about the company's efforts to develop treatments for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS