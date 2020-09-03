Blue Cross, Hospital Chain Tell 7th Circ. To Toss Antitrust Suit

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and a hospital chain urged the Seventh Circuit Wednesday to uphold their victories over a competitor's claims that they unlawfully negotiated insurance contracts that cut competitors out of insurance networks. Blue Cross argued that the Seventh Circuit should affirm its 2015 summary judgment win in Marion HealthCare LLC's lawsuit because Marion launched a novel and improper attempt to hold it liable for entering into an allegedly anticompetitive exclusive contract for surgical services with hospital chain Southern Illinois Healthcare. In a separate brief, SIH argued the lower court correctly tossed Marion's attempt to prove it had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS