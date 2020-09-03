Investor Sues To Halt J&J's $6.5B Momenta Buy

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. investor wants to stop the company's $6.5 billion sale to Johnson & Johnson until Momenta supplies shareholders with complete information about the company's financial projections, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Delaware federal court. Momenta and its board of directors violated the Securities Exchange Act by filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission an incomplete and misleading solicitation statement, which recommends that Momenta shareholders tender their shares in support of J&J's proposed transaction to buy the biotechnology company, according to the complaint filed by Elaine Wang. As part of the transaction, each Momenta common share...

