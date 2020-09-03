Chad Wolf's Authority To Curb DACA Challenged In New Suit

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Legal services organizations urged a D.C. federal court Thursday to reverse the Trump administration's recent rollback of DACA, joining the pile-on of litigation challenging acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf's appointment and authority to issue immigration changes. The organizations argued that Wolf was improperly installed to his post, invalidating his recent memo paring back the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — an Obama-era program that provides deportation relief and work permits to young authorized immigrants brought to the U.S. as children — by shortening the renewal period and excluding first-time applicants. "Because the Wolf memorandum was unlawfully issued, the court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS