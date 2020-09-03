Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chad Wolf's Authority To Curb DACA Challenged In New Suit

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Legal services organizations urged a D.C. federal court Thursday to reverse the Trump administration's recent rollback of DACA, joining the pile-on of litigation challenging acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf's appointment and authority to issue immigration changes.

The organizations argued that Wolf was improperly installed to his post, invalidating his recent memo paring back the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — an Obama-era program that provides deportation relief and work permits to young authorized immigrants brought to the U.S. as children — by shortening the renewal period and excluding first-time applicants.

"Because the Wolf memorandum was unlawfully issued, the court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!