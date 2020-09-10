DOJ Antitrust Head Touts Pushback On 'Radical' IP Theory

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- U.S. and international courts are starting to push back against the "radical theory" that violations of licensing commitments for standard-essential patents can trigger competition law, thanks in part to U.S. Department of Justice advocacy, the head of the DOJ's Antitrust Division said Thursday. The Antitrust Division under Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim has significantly ramped up its amicus program to push its views on other cases, with a particular focus on the intersection of competition law and intellectual property. Those efforts are bearing fruit, Delrahim, a former patent attorney, said during a LeadershIP event on the roles of intellectual property, industry standards and antitrust...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS