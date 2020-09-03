Independence Blue Cross Units Ink $2M False Claims Act Deal

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A pair of Independence Blue Cross subsidiaries have agreed to pay $2.25 million to settle claims that improperly calculated Medicare Advantage plan costs resulted in the government paying inflated reimbursements, according to a Thursday announcement. The deal resolves decade-old claims from a whistleblower in Pennsylvania federal court that Keystone Health Plan East Inc. and QCC Insurance Co. Inc. overestimated their expected costs for Medicare Advantage plans they offered in 2009 and 2010, which resulted in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services paying more than needed in reimbursements to providers. "Investigating credible allegations of fraud against federal healthcare programs saves taxpayer...

