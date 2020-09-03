Largest Gov't Union Objects To Forced Payroll Tax Deferral

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Federal employees should be able to choose whether their payroll taxes are deferred for the remainder of this year under President Donald Trump's recent order, the leader of the largest union of government employees said Thursday. Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, received a letter Thursday from the head of the American Federation of Government Employees, saying his members should be allowed to opt out of President Donald Trump's payroll tax deferment order. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Federal workers were not given adequate notice of the plan to defer their payroll taxes, Everett Kelley, national president of the American Federation of...

