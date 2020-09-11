IP Hires: Desmarais, Baker Botts, Kirkland, Fox Rothschild

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 1:31 PM EDT) -- Desmarais, Baker Botts, Kirkland and Fox Rothschild are among the latest firms to bring on attorneys with experience in intellectual property law. Here are the details on their newest IP hires, featuring steals from WilmerHale, Sidley Austin, Oblon and Lewis Brisbois. Desmarais Yung-Hoon "Sam" Ha Desmarais LLP has brought on a former WilmerHale partner to build out and lead the firm's Patent Trial and Appeal Board practice. Yung-Hoon (Sam) Ha joined Desmarais' New York office as a partner, where he will be bringing his extensive experience in post-grant proceedings before the PTAB to bolster the firm's patent capabilities, the firm said in a statement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS